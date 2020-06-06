Public education campaign launches as beaches reopen

WILMINGTON — Governor John Carney has launched the “Summer Safely” public education campaign in partnership with the beach towns, local Chambers of Commerce, the Delaware Tourism Office, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). The public education effort seeks to reinforce the restrictions on the Delaware beaches and to encourage Delawareans to take the proper steps to mitigate COVID-19 as we head into the summer season. The key messages of the “Summer Safely” initiative are:

• Practice social distancing. Stay 6 feet apart.

• Wear a face covering in public places.

• Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

• Stay home if you’re sick.

A team of Beach Ambassadors in “Summer Safely” t-shirts will also greet beachgoers to educate Delawareans about the proper ways to mitigate coronavirus and point individuals to resources when they seek additional information. The team of Beach Ambassadors have been trained by the Division of Public Health and the Delaware Tourism Office on how to address questions and the resources to provide members of the public. Beach Ambassadors also will use and distribute hand sanitizer produced by Painted Stave Distilling in Smyrna.