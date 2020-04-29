Recreational tilefish anglers may face new guidelines

DOVER — Recreational tilefish anglers may soon be subject to new permitting and reporting requirements. Under proposed regulations published by NOAA Fisheries, private recreational vessels (including for-hire operators using their vessels for non-charter, recreational trips) would be required to obtain a federal vessel permit to target or retain golden or blueline tilefish north of the Virginia/North Carolina border.

These vessel operators would also be required to submit vessel trip reports (VTRs) electronically within 24 hours of returning to port for trips where tilefish were targeted or retained.

The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council held a public webinar on Tuesday, April 28 to provide information on obtaining recreational tilefish permits and options available to recreational tilefish anglers for electronically submitting VTRs. Meeting information can be found at https://www.mafmc.org/council-events/2020/tilefish-rec-reporting-webinar.