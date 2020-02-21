Registration open for wild turkey hunting courses

DOVER — Registration is now open for one-day turkey hunting courses offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by the Division of Fish & Wildlife at the following locations in Kent, New Castle, and Sussex counties:

•Kent County, Saturday, March 7, Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center, 3018 Bayside Drive, Dover;

•New Castle County, Saturday, March 14, Ommelanden Hunter/Trapper Education Training Center and Range, 1205 River Road, New Castle;

•Sussex County, Sunday, March 29, Lewes Fire Department, Station #2 at Nassau, 32198 Janice Road, Lewes.

Students planning to attend one of the turkey courses must register in advance. While required for all hunters age 13 and older, youth 10 through 12 years of age can also take the course. To register for a course, visit www.dnrec.delaware.gov/fw/Hunting/Pages/Wildlife.aspx. After logging in, click “Sign me up” and select “Mandatory Turkey Ed.” Students may also contact the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1, to register or for additional information.