State parks, zoo waive entry fees on Black Friday



DOVER — The public is invited to enjoy free entry to Delaware’s state parks and zoo Friday, Nov. 29. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has waived state park and zoo entry fees annually on Black Friday for as part of a the #OptOutside movement. More than 7,000 organizations and seven million people nationwide participate in the #OptOutside campaign each year. Visitors to state parks can support and promote the movement on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the #OptOutside hashtag. Those kindergarten age or older must bring face coverings with them to enter a park and wear them when they cannot maintain social distancing from other visitors, such as in bathhouses, concession buildings and on trails where others are present. Face coverings are strongly encouraged for children ages 2 and older, unless a child has a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe or disability that prevents the child from wearing a face covering. All Delaware state parks will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, with the exception of Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed for the season. Park offices will be closed. The public may visit the Brandywine Zoo and its new Madagascar Exhibit featuring rare lemurs and radiated tortoises, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 302-571-7788, ext 213. Members can reserve time at the zoo online at brandywinezoo.org. For state park locations and other ideas on how to get outside, go to www.destateparks.com.