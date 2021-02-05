Super Bowl snow day? Delaware braces for more wintry weather

DOVER — Fresh off the first taste of snow for the season earlier this week, Kent and Sussex counties are bracing for another wintry blast, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.



Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are calling for anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday afternoon in Kent and New Castle counties, with 1-2 inches possible in Sussex County.



The NWS said it will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 46 degrees and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The snow will begin to fall overnight, likely after 2 a.m., as the temperature drops to a low of 31.



Snow is expected to continue to fall until around 11 Sunday morning and then become a mix of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., before turning to all rain.



The fast-moving snowstorm is expected to wrap up well before the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m.



However, the temperatures are supposed to drop to a low of around 20 Sunday night, which could put a layer of “black ice” on roadways and make driving hazardous.



That almost invisible thin layer of ice on roadways can quickly cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles and cause deadly crashes. Black ice is “most prevalent during the early morning hours, especially after snowmelt on the roadways has a chance to refreeze overnight, when the temperature drops below freezing,” the National Weather Service cautioned.



Ragina Cooper Averella, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said that its workers will be ready to go, even if it means prying them away from the Super Bowl.



“Our roadside-assistance fleet is ready to rescue our members who need us this winter,” Ms. Averella said. “When the forecast calls for cold temperatures and snow, it means all hands on deck at AAA, so that we can respond to our members as quickly and safely as possible.”



The absence of snowy and icy weather over the past couple of years has also gotten individuals facing a learning curve when it comes to driving in those conditions.



“Drivers need to remember that it takes a different set of skills when traveling on snowy and icy roads,” said Ms. Averella. “If you have to be out and about, remember to drive with caution and give road crews plenty of room to do their job safely.”



In other news, the weather in Tampa, Florida, the site of Super Bowl LV, is expected to be a balmy 74 degrees Sunday evening.