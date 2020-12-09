The skies sure to provide a show this weekend

Typical scene at the Roosevelt Inlet in Lewes. A boat heads out to fish the walls.

This is my favorite time of year Not just for fishing and hunting. I also enjoy the meteor showers this time of year. The air is crisper and clearer, usually. You can see a lot more shooting stars on the clear nights.

The Geminids are peaking the night of Dec. 13-14 (Sunday evening until dawn Monday), during a new moon. That should guarantee seeing upwards of if not over 100 meteors per hour. The absent moons help a great deal. For skygazing nerds like myself, it is a real treat to have a moonless sky.

Find a dark space and look skyward toward the constellation Gemini. The best peek is around 2 a.m. when the Earth passes through the densest part of the comet trail left by 3200 Phaethon. These trails are what create our yearly meteor showers.

If you are looking in the early evening, it is possible to see an earth grazer. These are slower, bright, colorful and can last seconds.

Put the phones down, and find a dark corner of your yard or the beach. If you are home, pro tip, I use an electric blanket and a 100-foot extension cord. I set it up out back and look skyward all night into the early dawn. Hot chocolate keeps you warm. Don’t look at your phones and skip the fire. That is light pollution you don’t need. This is a great meteor shower and a fun way to teach the kids about space.

We see a lot of meteors this time of year fishing the beaches at night walking and casting.

Looking for striped bass takes time but at least the scenery is cool. Haven’t seen any migratory striped bass here but that doesn’t mean they haven’t shown up or headed on by offshore. Fish are starting to move more around the Chesapeake. They also have their own residents that school up and start feeding heavy this time of year. It makes it hard to tell which are the resident fish and migratory at times. Migratory fish usually have sea lice and small suitcases.

The resident striped bass fishing has been great in Sussex County around the waterway, canals and creeks. The Inland Bays are active at the inlet and around the islands. Fishing rips off the points and along the grass mud banks..

Up north, the action has been good around structure. Most have been doing better with catfish and white perch. It is that time of year. The short bass are mixed in with the perch in some areas. Water temperatures are about normal for this time of year for a mild winter. Just be safe along the waterways and using kayaks on those nicer days. It can be deceiving.

The Lewes Canal looking toward Rehoboth Beach and Gordons Pond.

The surf has been skates and dogfish. Some short striped bass around structure. The action has been slow. The northern beaches of New Jersey are still seeing the hot-to-not striped bass action. That changes daily. The circle hook regulation coming in January is freaking out a lot of the northern anglers. Snag and drop will no longer be allowed as a fishing technique with treble hooks.

Charters and head boats are getting offshore for tautog. That has been the preferred catch or they go for sea bass. The land-based toggers aren’t seeing a lot of fish but there have been a few keepers mixed in with a lot of throwbacks at all the inlets.

Fishing on Lewes Beach

It is the time of year you are either fishing for food or finding a nice day to fish for fun. Few will deal with the harsh weather to fish for fun, but some of us aren’t right in the head.

Winter clamming has been fun, just a little cold in the leaky waders. This is the best and worst time of year to find a hole in your waders. It is the best because it is easy to find, and you fix it faster. It’s the worst because you have to stay wet for the time being when you do find a hole.