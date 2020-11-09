Trout stocked in White Clay Creek for fall fishing



NEWARK — Anglers awaiting the opportunity to fish for trout in the fall and winter can now head out to northern New Castle County. About 1,000 pounds of 12- to 13-inch trout, consisting of primarily rainbow trout along with some brown trout, were stocked in White Clay Creek, from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to White Clay Creek State Park in Newark. While fall trout fishing is less crowded than in the spring, anglers must still practice responsible outdoor recreation by staying at least six feet from other individuals who are not part of their household, or about the length of some fishing rods.

Trout anglers are reminded of the following rules and regulations:

• A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt.

• A Delaware trout stamp is required through Nov. 30 to fish in White Clay Creek, as well as other designated trout streams stocked earlier this year, unless an angler is exempt.

• Trout fishing is open one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

• The daily possession limit is six trout, except for a daily possession limit of four trout when fishing in or within 50 feet of the designated fly-fishing-only section of White Clay Creek.

For more information on fishing in Delaware, visit the 2020 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state or by calling 739-9914.