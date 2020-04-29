Updated road closures at Bombay Hook Wildlife Refuge

SMYRNA — Bombay Hook NWR is conducting a road r-surfacing project along the entirety of the public auto-tour route. The 8.5-mile project will include the regrading of the existing gravel surface to remove the potholes and then a double application of tar-and-chip (chipseal).

The grading and resurfacing will necessitate lengthy closures of sections of the autotour route. The work will be staged into sections to offset the closures, so areas of the auto tour route will always be open to the public.

Initial closures will result in Raymond Pool loop, Finis Road, and Shearness Road (Dutch Neck Road from Raymond Loop to the intersection of Bear Swamp Loop being closed through April 29. Bear Swamp will remain open during this construction stage, with access to these sections of the Refuge through Dutch Neck Road (off of Route 9).

The Bear Swamp Loop and the remainder of Dutch Neck Road will be closed from April 29 to May 11; during this closure Raymond and Shearness will be re-opened to public traffic. These closures are estimates, with the exact closure durations subject to change, based upon weather conditions and the progress of the construction.

No vehicles (both cars and bikes) or foot traffic will be allowed in the closed sections at any time. Updates will be available on the Bombay Hook Refuge website and Facebook pages.