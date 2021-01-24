Wetlands permit decision due on Somerset Co. natural-gas pipeline

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The last major hurdle for the extension of natural gas into Somerset County rests with the Maryland Board of Public Works, which is being asked by Chesapeake Utilities Corp. to approve a wetlands permit, so it can run an 8-inch-wide pipeline from Eden to Westover.



The three-member panel in December was unanimous in granting a similar permit to Chesapeake’s subsidiary Eastern Shore Natural Gas Co., which is installing nearly 7 miles of pipe from Salisbury south to Eden. Approved was 76 linear feet of pipe being directionally drilled 28 feet under the South Prong of the Wicomico River.



This time, the pipeline is proposed to be 10.75 miles in length with 140 linear feet drilled under the Manokin River (69 feet), Taylor Branch (21 feet) and King’s Creek (50 feet). The line would serve the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Eastern Correctional Institution, plus commercial and residential interests in between.



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. is based in Dover, Del.



Also proposed is the introduction of biogas into the line from CleanBay Renewables, which plans to convert poultry litter into methane from its property in Westover.



If approved, there would be special conditions regarding time-of-year restrictions, water-quality monitoring, a soil-erosion and sediment-control plan and other mandates, including a citizen complaint protocol and tree-impact approval from the Department of Natural Resources.



Somerset County leaders support the introduction of methane as another energy source. For UMES, President Heidi Anderson said it will mean transitioning away from propane and fuel oil, while cutting energy costs in half. Carbon dioxide emissions would also be reduced by an estimated 38%.



Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford — who chaired the BPW during the Dec. 2 meeting on behalf of Gov. Larry Hogan — said changes at ECI would eliminate 50,000 tons of woodchips being burned and reduce particulate pollution 99%. Carbon dioxide emissions would be 65% less there, he said.



The BPW hearing on the matter will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday.



Although comments expressed during the hearing will be limited to the wetlands permit, environmentalists and advocacy groups are opposed to the extension of a carbon-based fuel, like methane.



As Josh Tulkin, director of the Sierra Club’s Maryland chapter put it, converting woodchips to methane “is just the lesser of two evils,” adding that there are “clean, renewable options available.”



Visit bpw.maryland.gov to listen to the hearing. Those who wish to speak must email email.bpw@maryland.gov and include name, position on this permit request and an email address, so information can be forwarded on how to access the meeting.



Speakers will be heard at the discretion of the board, which also includes Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.