Be prepared for emergencies at workshop

DOVER — A workshop on community preparedness will be held at the Modern Maturity Center next month.

The event, sponsored by the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, will take place March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Participants will learn about how seniors and individuals with disabilities can be prepared for emergencies and disaster like winter storms, power outages, flooding and tornadoes. The workshop will feature information and resources for how to make emergency and communications plans, develop an emergency kit and learn about fire safety.

Speakers will include trainers from the Kent County Department of Public Safety, Office of Preparedness and Delaware Citizen Corps, as well as specialists from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative and Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities/Adult Protective Services.

To register, go to Eventbrite at https://mmcpw.eventbrite.com. To request special needs accommodations for hearing or visual impairments or other needs, please contact Beth MacDonald by March 3 at Beth.MacDonald@Delaware.gov.

Coffee, tea, water and light refreshments will be available in the morning before the workshop.