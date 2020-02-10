Bike Delaware to host Shop Talk in Milford Feb. 12

DOVER — Bike Delaware, in conjunction with Lifecycle Delaware, will be hosting a Shop Talk on Feb. 12 at 10 SE Front St., Milford.

This Shop Talk will begin at 6 p.m. after the Milford Bicycle Master Plan workshop being held across the street at the Milford Public Library.

Bike Delaware advocates for safe, convenient and fun cycling and walking for everyone and this is intended to be an education, information and learning experience for all who participate. Additional information can be found at www.bikede.org, or 722-4591.