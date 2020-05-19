Boy Scouts partners with Highmark to help families

DOVER — The Del‐Mar‐Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Monday to help families combat food insecurity during the coronavirus outbreak.

The partnership allows the Boy Scouts to offer gardening plots at Akridge Scout Reservation in Dover to families, as well as online workshops to help families build their own gardens at home. The actual plots in Dover and the online workshops are supported by master gardeners, Scout volunteers and staff. Families can learn more at www.dmvc.org/victorygardens.

Additionally, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware has awarded the Del‐Mar‐Va Council Boy Scouts a $20,000 grant.