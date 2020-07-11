Boy Scouts to honor DSU’s Mishoe

DOVER — The Del-Mar-Va Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA), announced recently that Dr. Wilma Mishoe, the first woman to serve as president of Delaware State University, will be given the 2020 Kent Distinguished Citizen Award. She will be honored at the annual awards dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Dr. Mishoe is the daughter of the late Dr. Luna Mishoe, DSU’s longest-serving chief executive, who led then-Delaware State College from 1960-1987, and his wife, Hattie B. Mishoe. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Dr. Mishoe’s service at Delaware State University capped a career in higher education, which included providing leadership as acting president to Wilberforce University in Ohio. She also held many leadership positions in her 30-year career at Delaware Technical Community College, including Dean of Student Services and Dean in the Office of Instruction. She held similar leadership roles at then-Wilmington College (now University) under the institution’s founder, Dr. Donald E. Ross.

Outside her professional career, Dr. Mishoe served on the Capital School District Board of Education from 1995 to 1999, the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, the Delaware Commission on National and Community Service, and other state and local boards.

She was the first African-American chairwoman of the Delaware Public Integrity Commission, and the first African-American female admitted to the Dover Rotary Club, where she served as treasurer. Today, Dr. Mishoe is president of the Dover Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, on the Board of Stewards Pro Tem at Mt. Zion AME Church in Dover, and is a member of the Hall of Fame of Delaware Women class of 2013.

For 34 years, the Distinguished Citizen Award event has been one of the BSA’s premiere events. The award is an annual recognition of those who give freely of their time and talents to improve the quality of life in Kent County.

Honorees are chosen for their significant impact on their community, both as business leaders and role models for local youth.

Past recipients have included Senator Brian Bushweller, Secretary Michael Scuse, Gregory V. Moore, Jennings and Lisa Hastings, D. Wayne Holden, Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Denis McGlynn, W. Charles Paradee, Bill Andrew, Ed Dulin, Brooks Banta, Jennifer Cohan and many more outstanding individuals.

The purpose of Boy Scouts of America is to provide an educational program for boys and young adults to build character, teach leadership skills, and create strong, responsible citizens. Funds raised from the dinner will help fund Scouting programs, including camp scholarships, recruitment efforts, program supplies and training for adult volunteers.

Tickets to the event are $150 each, which includes a donation to the Boy Scouts. For more information about supporting this event, contact Chris Chapdelaine, Development Director, BSA, at cchapdelaine@dmvc.org or call 302-531-6730. Online registration available at www.dmvc.org/kentdcad.