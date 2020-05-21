Carper, AARP Delaware to host Telephone Town Hall

WILMINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), will join AARP Delaware State Director Lucretia Young to host a Telephone Town Hall to hear from AARP Delaware members impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, answer their questions, and discuss the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The town hall is scheduled for on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. and Delawareans interested in tuning in can do so on AARP Delaware’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AARPDE/.

Sen. Carper and Ms. Young will be joined by Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware Public Health and Cerron Cade, secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor.