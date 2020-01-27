Carper to keynote Earned Income Tax Credit Day

GEORGETOWN — On Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown, in partnership with Nehemiah Gateway, will commemorate the national EITC Awareness Day. Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day is an event organized by the IRS and its partners to educate the public about the EITC and requirements to claim the credit.

The goal is to raise awareness of EITC to ensure every qualified worker claims and receives their EITC. This event will have several legislators in attendance as well as Sen. Tom Carper as the keynote speaker. For additional information, contact Sade Truiett at 856-7761 ext. 138 or struiett@firststatecaa.org.

