DART’s release new holiday service in New Castle County

WILMINGTON — New this Memorial Day, DART offers bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40, and 47, using a Saturday schedule, with Paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service.

With beaches opening in Sussex County, Routes 201, 204, 206 and 215 will operate a weekday service schedule on Memorial Day, with Paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service. All other DART services, fixed route and paratransit, will not operate.

With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and see where the bus is along its route.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its current daily schedule on Memorial Day.