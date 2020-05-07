Delaware Money School to host estate planning webinar

GEORGETOWN — A free class covering estate planning will be held online May 18.

Sponsored by Delaware Money School, the class will feature Deirdre O’Shea McCartney, Esquire. Having written, spoken and taught on the subject many times, she will down what appears to be a complex subject, to simple understandable layman’s terms. This class focuses on what documents the lay person should have, what each document is and how it works. This class will teach how to make better decisions in the context of estate planning.

The free class will be May 18, 5 to 6 p.m.

Registration to attend the class is done online at: www.dfli.org. Anyone interested in attending the webinar needs to register and provide their email address so that they will receive notice of the webinar along with the sign on information to join the webinar 24 hours prior to the webinar. For more information on this class contact: Diana Steelman at diana@sussexattorney.com or 302-855-0551.

The Money School is the signature program of the nonprofit Delaware Financial Literacy Institute. They offer more than 600 free, no-hassle personal finance classes a year, throughout the state, taught by volunteers from the nonprofit and corporate sectors.