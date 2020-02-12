Delaware NAACP State Conference to be held at DSU

DOVER — NAACP delegates, elected officials, community activists, and civil rights advocates from across the state are expected to gather in Dover to commemorate the Delaware NAACP annual state convention on Feb. 29 at Delaware State University from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Workshops and discussions geared toward economic empowerment, criminal justice reform, education, and environmental justice and climate change will be held.

Benjamin Crump, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney, is this year’s keynote speaker. Mr. Crump has established himself as one of the nation’s foremost lawyers and advocates for social justice, representing families in several high-profile civil rights cases. Highlights at this year’s convention include recognizing the achievements of those who have significantly promoted positive and sustainable change in marginalized communities throughout Delaware. Among those being awarded are members of the Delaware Black Caucus for their leadership in the area of Criminal Justice Reform and Dr. Claudia Waters for her commitment to acquiring educational equity for residents within the Indian River School District in Sussex County, Delaware.

For additional information/questions, contact the Delaware State Conference of NAACP Branches at destconferenceofbranchesnaacp@yahoo.com.