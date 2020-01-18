Delaware State University and the Inner City Cultural League to hold annual MLK Jr. National Holiday Program

DOVER — Delaware State University and the Inner City Cultural League will hold its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Program at noon Monday, Jan. 20 in the Education and Humanities Theatre on campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The keynote speaker will be the Honorable William L. Chapman, retired Family Court judge. A graduate of Brown University and Georgetown University Law Center, he served as a Delaware deputy attorney general and a municipal judge prior to his 20 years on the Family Court bench. After his 1995 retirement as a Family Court judge, he joined the law firm of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP as senior counsel and chief diversity officer.

There also will be performances by the Sankofa African Dance Company, University Concert Choir, and the Towne Point Elementary School Choir.

The program will be emceed by Michael D. Brown, artistic director of the Inner City Cultural League Inc.

