Delaware Veterans Coalition to meet on January 27

DOVER — The Delaware Veterans Coalition will hold its bimonthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at FOP Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

The meeting will include the election of president, vice president, treasurer and secretary to two-year terms.

The agenda also will include a discussion of the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, upcoming events, updates on suicide prevention efforts, a legislative proposal that would post all audio and video from floor and committee proceedings online, the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund, and a proposal to eliminate the coalition’s July meeting.

Founded in May 2011 as a registered lobbying organization to address issues affecting all generations of Delaware’s veterans, the coalition meets every other month on the fourth Monday. Meetings and membership are open to all honorably discharged veterans residing in Delaware, regardless of membership, including those with General discharges under honorable conditions.

Visit www.DelawareVeteransCoalition.com for information.

