DelDOT announces new Director of Planning

DOVER — On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Marc Coté has been selected as the new Director of Planning for the Department.

Mr. Coté will begin his transition on March 1. He succeeds Drew Boyce who will be retiring from the department on March 30 after more than 34 years of service to the state of Delaware.

During his 30-year career with the DelDOT, Mr. Coté has worked in road design and served as a project manager in the Corridor Management, Quality Management, and Project Management in the Division of Transportation Solutions. In 2005, he moved to the Division of Planning to become the Subdivision Engineer and in 2012 the assistant director of planning for Development Coordination.

“Marc has excelled in every role he has held with DelDOT, and I am so happy that he will serve in this critical role for the Department going forward,” Department Secretary Jennifer Cohan said.

“Marc has a stellar reputation within the Department and in the engineering and contracting communities. He is also highly respected by the members of the Delaware General Assembly and is often sought after for advice on development coordination issues within their legislative districts.”

Mr. Coté said, “I am honored to be chosen by Secretary Cohan to lead the Division of Planning, and I look forward to continuing the great work that Planning does to support DelDOT’s mission.

“I am excited about planning for the future to provide a transportation system to serve all Delawareans using technology and innovative ideas to develop and deliver projects.”

Mr. Coté graduated from Lehigh University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He has been a professional engineer for 26 years and is also a certified planner.

Mr. Coté resides in Magnolia with his wife of 28 years and has three children.