DelDOT public workshop to be held in Lewes

LEWES — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) invites residents from in and around Lewes and all other interested parties to a public workshop Feb. 20 to discuss the proposed removal of the Railroad Bridge 3-928R over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

The purpose of the workshop is to present details of the proposed removal and to solicit feedback from the public.

It will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lewes Public Library, Large Meeting Room East, 111 Adams Ave. in Lewes.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of or opposition to the proposed changes. Interested persons are invited to submit their comments at the Public Workshop; online at dotpr@delaware.gov ; or the comment form may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Percival McNeil, Project Engineer, Bridge Management Section, Dover, DE 19903.