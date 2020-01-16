Department of Defense official to update local Officers’ group

DOVER — Col. Harrold Cooney, Northeast region state liaison, office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Military Community and Family Policy, will update the Dover Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America at their dinner meeting Saturday, January 18 at Roma Italian Ristorante, 3 Presidents Drive, Dover.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., speaker to follow.

Dinner choices are baked penne, roma steak, shrimp scampi or chicken francoise.

Specific topics that might be addressed are licensing compacts recognizing separating service members and military spouses; implementation of supportive licensure laws; enhanced State initiatives to improve Military Spouse License Portability; facilitating military spouse teacher certification, as well as other important topics.

Active duty, prior service, retired, National Guard, Reserve, USPHS, NOAA, Coast Guard and other Commissioned and/or Warrant Officers of the U.S. Uniformed Services, their spouses and guests are welcome to attend. Call LCDR Tom Smith USN (Ret.) at 301-904-0228 for reservations.

