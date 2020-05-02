Donations sought

Dover Interfaith Mission hoping to secure donations

DOVER — The Dover Interfaith Mission shelter for homeless men needs refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. Used items in good condition are appreciated. Volunteer drivers will pick up donated items. Food donations are also needed and appreciated. The shelter always relies on community volunteers to provide meals. Those interested in cooking or volunteering can call the shelter office at 736-3600 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays for more information.



IRSC accepting donations for Home of the Brave

MILLSBORO — Indian River Senior Center is the “Home of the Brave” collection site, for the entire year, they are accepting items for veterans. They request that donation be full-size, new items. Drop off times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Products needed include toiletries, shampoo, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, body lotion, female personal products. The IRSC is located behind the Wawa on U.S. 113, on 214 Irons Ave., Millsboro. For more information, call 934-8839 or visit, indianriverseniorcenterde.com.