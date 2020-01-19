Donna Mitchell, Dover’s city manager, to retire in October

DOVER — Dover City Manager Donna Mitchell will be retiring from the city effective Oct. 30, finishing a career of more than 30 years within the city of Dover.

During a closed-door executive session preceding Monday night’s Dover City Council meeting, council members accepted the retirement of Mrs. Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell took over as Dover’s acting city manager after Scott Koenig, who previously held the position, retired from that role on March 17, 2017, after working for the city for 27 years.

Mrs. Mitchell was named to the position “due to her number of years with the city and her extensive knowledge of its operations,” Dover City Clerk Traci McDowell said in March 2017.

Mrs. Mitchell acknowledged that she had previously indicated she would not be an applicant for the city manager’s position. However, things changed over time.

“It feels nice,” she said, of being named permanent city manager in December 2017. “After I got into it, I really kind of enjoy it with figuring out how it all works and seeing the operations side has really given me a new challenge. It also helps me understand everything a lot better.”

Every day in the role of city manager is a new challenge, according to Mrs. Mitchell.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com