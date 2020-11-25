Dover Police, partners distribute holiday meals

The Dover Police Department’s third annual Operation Gobble event brought the distribution of 150 food packages throughout the downtown area on Monday. A host of community partners contributed to the distribution. (Submitted photos/Dover Police Department)

DOVER – The Dover Police Department and its community partners distributed 150 food packages during the third annual Operation Gobble event Monday.

Thanksgiving meals were distributed door to door in the downtown area by Dover PD and volunteers from Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, United States Air Force ACE (Airmen Committed to Excellence) Council, and NCALL

The Capital School District allowed the use of the Central Middle School cafeteria freezer for storage of 150 oven roasters that were donated by Mountaire. Boxes of unperishable food items were purchased from the Food Bank of Delaware by the Dover Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15, NCALL and Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity.

On Monday, volunteers met at Central Middle School and put together the packages to be distributed and were escorted by the Dover Police Motorcycle Unit throughout the downtown area as volunteers went door to door to hand out the food items.