Downtown Milford, Inc. hosts St. Patrick’s weekend events



MILFORD — St. Patrick’s Day weekend kicks off in Milford on Saturday, March 14 with the 10th annual St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl.

A “toasting the town” tradition for the Milford community, this year’s Pub Crawl will feature downtown business hosting beverage tastings from local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as family designated driver locations offering non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. The downtown merchant host portion of the event is from 6 to 9 p.m. as DMI continues their commitment to highlighting Downtown Milford.

Each business will feature a sampling of a unique drink or food and celebrate the holiday with a twist that reflects their specific business. The entire City of Milford keeps the Pub Crawl going throughout the night with entertainment and specials at downtown and uptown bars and restaurants. Check the map at bit.ly/20DMIPubCrawl to plan your route.