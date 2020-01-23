Dr. Donald Blakey to present historical program at Delaware Public Archives

DOVER — On Saturday, Feb 1, at 10:30 a.m. the Delaware Public Archives will commemorate African American History Month with a special program about Delaware State College (now University) and its relationship with Delaware’s Comprehensive High Schools in the 1950s led by Dr. Donald Blakey.

A native of Washington D.C., Dr. Blakey has been an active member of the Dover area community for many years. After graduating from Delaware State College in 1958, He went on to earn his master’s degree and eventually his doctorate.

He served as a physical education instructor and a baseball coach at Delaware State College before joining the Caesar Rodney School District as assistant principal at the high school and director of pupil transportation for the district.

An aviation enthusiast, he was a FAA-certified commercial, instrument, multi-engine rated pilot who flew with Dover Air Trans, Inc. For more than 25 years Dr. Blakey served his community as a member of Kent County Levy Court and the State House of Representatives. He currently works as the director and principal writer for DonDel Theater Co. in Dover.

The program is free to the public and will last approximately one hour. No reservations are required. For more information, contact Tom Summers at 744-5047 or e-mail thomas.summers@delaware.gov.

