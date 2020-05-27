Drive-thru pet food pantries coming

NEW CASTLE – The Brandywine Valley SPCA has teamed up with Terra Technical Services again to hold more drive-thru pet food pantries to help families financially impacted by COVID-19.

Free cat and dog food will be distributed at the following drive-thru pet food pantries from 10:30 a.m. to noon:

June 4, Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Boulevard in Georgetown.

June 5, DE Turf, 4000 Bay Road in Frederica.

June 12, Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive in Wilmington.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA has held six drive-thru pet food pantries to date, helping more than 1,200 families.

The drive-thru format requires participants to arrive in a vehicle, where they should remain while BVSPCA staff requests, from a 6-foot distance, information on the household pets then loads the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

Food will be available for cats and dogs while supplies last. Food storage and transport has been generously provided by Terra, along with collaboration on pantry logistics.

Community donations will be matched by a grant from the Petco Foundation up to $25,000 through June 30 when made online at bvspca.org/petcomatch/.