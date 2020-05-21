DTC announces Wilmington Transit Center opening

WILMINGTON – Delaware Transit Corporation announced the opening of the Wilmington Transit Center, located at Front and Walnut streets, operating as the new transfer location for most DART bus routes in downtown Wilmington.

The new transit center has the capacity to have up to 10 buses stage at one time allowing bus layovers without blocking city streets, and offers riders a smoke-free covered, seated waiting area, real-time bus displays, ticket sales, WiFi, USB charging stations, vending machines, and bike racks with a bike repair station.

Located adjacent to Wilmington’s Joseph R. Biden Rail Station, the transit center provides convenient access to Amtrak, SEPTA, Greyhound/Trailways, and cabs. The center also provides parking for rental cars, and offers 90 public parking spaces, including two electric car charging stations.

The $10 million project constructed as part of a public-private partnership between DelDOT, DTC and Transit Center, LLC (Colonial Parking, EDiS Company, and Emory Hill Real Estate Services, Inc.), used 100% state and private funds.