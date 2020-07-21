First State Antique Tractor Club to meet July 21

GREENWOOD — The regular meeting of the First State Antique Tractor Club will be held on July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood VFW at the corner of Governors Ave. and Mill St., Greenwood. They are finalizing plans for their 20th annual show, in September, and addressing upcoming club business.

They will be practicing CDC guidelines at this meeting and ask all that are planning to attend to come with your face mask. Additionally, they ask that everyone keep the safe six feet apart. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Maralene Given at maraleneg1@verizon.net for more information.