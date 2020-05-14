Five Points virtual open houses planned

SUSSEX COUNTY – A Five Points Transportation Study Virtual Open House is scheduled for five upcoming sessions to provide an overview of the annual report, including a look ahead for this year.

Materials and registration are available at 5Points.DelDOT.gov. Each drop-in session will include a presentation and a moderated question and answer period with the study team. The presentation at each session will be the same, so there is no need to attend more than one session.

Drop-in sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

• Monday, May 18 at 4 p.m.

• Thursday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 29 at noon

• Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m.