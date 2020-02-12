Free classes for diabetes management on tap

FREDERICA —Six sessions for Diabetes Self Management will be offered by Frederica Senior Center located on Market Street in Frederica on six consecutive Mondays, beginning March 2 and ending on April 6.

The educators who will present the training program will provide coping and problem solving mechanisms that you can use to make living with diabetes, or assisting loved ones with diabetes, much more manageable. The classes will meet from 9:30 to noon.

Topics covered will include understanding diabetes and the problems it causes, planning healthy and balanced meals, problem solving, communication and relaxation techniques, dealing with low and high blood sugars, and utilizing exercise, proper nutrition and medication to control diabetes.

The classes are completely free for those living with diabetes and those who want to learn more about it, but you must register to join the classes by calling the instructor, Maria Seliga at 302-387-1626; leave a message with your phone number if no answer.