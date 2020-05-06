Free soil test for corn growers

GEORGETOWN — Beginning May 1 the Sussex Conservation District will be offering free pre-sidedress soil nitrogen testing (PSNT) to corn growers.

SCD recommends performing a PSNT in the spring to determine the nitrogen requirements of an expected corn crop yield. Fields that have received applications of animal manure are ideally suited for PSNT.

PSNT measures the amount of available nitrogen in the soil to determine if additional fertilizer nitrogen is needed. The test also eliminates the uncertainty associated with utilizing manure nitrogen.

A limited number of tests are available. Call 302-856-3990, ext. 3, or email Bryan Jones at bryan.jones@de.nacdnet.net, to schedule a PSNT when plants reach four to six inches in height or growth stage V2.