Freeman Foundation announces 11 grants

GEORGETOWN — The Carl M. Freeman Foundation recently announced the 11 Sussex County nonprofit organizations that received funding through the Freeman Foundation Assists Communities with Extra Support grant program.

The program targets smaller organizations that are often overlooked by funders, according to the foundation.

The nonprofits receiving grants included A WAVE of Healthy Meals Foundation; Cancer Support Community Delaware; Clothing Our Kids; Delmarva Adult & Teen Challenge Home of Hope; Frankford Public Library; Harry K. Foundation; John M. Clayton Elementary School Family Literacy Program; Literacy Delaware; Milton Community Food Pantry; New Hope Recreation and Development Center and Westside New Beginnings.

Grantees will receive $2,500 or $5,000 for projects that range from providing meals for cancer patients and/or families affected by cancer to privacy cubicles for tutor affected by cancer to privacy cubicles for tutoring and mentoring sessions.

“So often, small nonprofits are overshadowed by larger, more well-known organizations,” Carl M. Freeman Foundation Executive Director Patti Grimes said.

“The FACES grant program is designed to find the smaller nonprofits where a $5,000 grant can really have a significant impact.”