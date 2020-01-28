Grant opportunity for small Sussex County non-profits

GEORGETOWN — The Carl M. Freeman Foundation announces the opening of grant opportunities for nonprofit organizations located in Sussex County. Financial support is available through the FACES (Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support) Grants Program, which targets smaller organizations that are often overlooked by funders.

The grant cycle will open on Feb. 12, and applications are due by March 11 at 5 p.m. A “Meet the Funder” workshop will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 19, at the Georgetown Public Library in Georgetown.

This workshop will provide an overview of the FACES grant process as well as the online application software. Grant guidelines and applications can be found on www.carlfreemanfoundation.org. Those with questions about the application process may contact Lindsay Richard at 436-3015 or lindsay@freemanfoundation.org. The winners will be announced in May.