Great Delaware Kite Festival takes off on Good Friday

LEWES — The Great Delaware Kite Festival, co-sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation, takes place at Cape Henlopen State Park on April 10, Good Friday. This year, the festival is celebrating its 52nd Anniversary. The Easter Bunny’s will make an appearance. An Easter Egg Hunt was added to the festivities six years ago and it will continue to kick off the event at 11 a.m. This year the hunt is sponsored by County Bank and includes 5,000 eggs filled with candy and toys. The kite competitions for children and teens are scheduled to begin at 11:30. The highest kite competition follows at approximately 1 p.m. and is open to all ages. For more details, visit www.leweschamber.com/event/community-events/52nd-great-delaware-kite-festival.