Kent County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 850 to meet

DOVER — Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, will host its monthly meeting Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at FOP Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

Chapter 850 is active in the community and includes more than 210 members and 35 associate members. All Vietnam and era veterans are welcome to the chapter’s meetings regardless of membership. Contact Paul Davis at 697-8384 or email pauldavis5233@comcast.net for more information.