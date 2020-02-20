Kent Vietnam Vets Chapter 850 meet this evening

DOVER — Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America will host its monthly meeting today at 7 p.m. at FOP Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

Chapter 850 is active in the community and includes more than 230 members and 35 associate members. The chapter, the largest in Delaware, engages in community outreach, including scholarships for local students and fundraisers for community organizations throughout the year.

It hosts three well-attended annual events that are open to the public: Saturday, March 28 for Vietnam Veterans Day; Memorial Day; and Veterans Day. All ceremonies are at 2 p.m. Each incorporates a child from the audience to lead the pledge of allegiance. The keynote speaker for the March 28 event will be announced at the meeting. Contact Paul Davis at 697-8384 or email pauldavis5233@comcast.net for more information.