Levy Court declares June 25 Korean War Remembrance Day

DOVER — June 25 marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War in 1950. Over 36,000 American men fought and gave their lives. Veteran Charles H. Garrod, who answered the call to service in 1952, asked Delaware governmental bodies to issue a proclamation in recognition of the start of the Korean War. Kent County Levy Court responded at its June 9 business meeting.

The thought of being forgotten led to Mr. Garrod’s asking all 50 overgnors to prepare a proclamation remembering the date. He is halfway there with more to come. Mr. Garrod said he also asked Gov. Carney, the Delaware House and Senate, all three County Government bodies, and all 57 towns, and suspects that Delaware will be the only state where such an occurrence will happen.