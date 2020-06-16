Lewes woman charged after domestic dispute

MILLSBORO — Delaware State Police charged a 33-year-old Lewes woman with several felonies after an alleged domestic dispute.

Police said troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Teal Court in Millsboro on May 29 around 7:25 p.m. for a domestic incident. There, according to authorities, troopers spoke to the victim, the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Nicole P. Pezold

After an investigation, police say they determined Nicole P. Pezold and the victim became engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation while on an outing with their two children. During the dispute, Ms. Pezold became extremely upset and pulled out a machete that was in the victim’s vehicle and threatened to cause him bodily harm before driving away in his car, police said.

A computer check revealed she is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon, authorities said.

She was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court, issued a $77,000 cash bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.