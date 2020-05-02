Lions Clubs seek members for community service

DOVER — The Lions Clubs of Delaware are seeking members who are interested in helping people in their communities and throughout the world. Improving vision and helping people who are visually impaired are two of the main goals of Lions Clubs. Members help people in need of eye glasses, arrange for eye exams, perform preschool vision screenings, recycle eye glasses, support the Leader Dogs for the Blind program, partner with the Low Vision Research Foundation at Johns Hopkins University and support the Lions Eye Bank of the Delaware Valley in Philadelphia. Lions Clubs also sponsor scholarships, provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, collect donations for food pantries, build handicapped-accessible ramps and lend healthcare equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs and hospital beds. To learn more about becoming a Lion’s Club member, visit https://directory.lionsclubs.org/.