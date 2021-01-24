Local SPCA teaming up with La. parish to save animals

Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals volunteers help remove dogs from a Wings of Rescue flight that arrived at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown in August. More than 40 dogs arrived from shelters in Louisiana that faced the danger of flooding from Hurricane Laura. A new collaboration between BVSPCA and Tangipahoa Parish Animals Services has a goal of saving more animals. (Delaware State News file photo/Glenn Rolfe)

NEW CASTLE — The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Tangipahoa Parish Animal Services in Hammond, Louisiana, are partnering in a yearlong “embed” program, a pioneering initiative supported by Best Friends Animal Society geared to reduce euthanasia and save the lives of many more sheltered animals.



The collaboration aims to develop programs, infrastructure and revenue sources to reach 90% lifesaving rates by the end of 2021 and sustain those levels long term.



“This is one of the only projects of its kind happening across the country, and we expect it to have a major impact both on this shelter and others in Louisiana as the work progresses,” said BVSPCA spokeswoman Linda Torelli.



Louisiana has the fifth-highest euthanasia rate in the country, Ms. Torelli added.



Tangipahoa Parish Animal Services faces challenges like other Southern shelters — limited resources, low spay/neuter in the community and more animals than adopters — and has higher animal intake than most shelters in its area. The shelter takes in more than 5,000 dogs and cats annually, which could be dozens on any given day.



“Best Friends Animal Society selected us for a very generous mentoring grant,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “We chose our friends at Tangipahoa as our partner based on the energy, appetite and influence they have for change.”



The director of the parish’s Animal Services shared his enthusiasm.



“This program literally changes who we are,” said Chip Fitz. “This will give us an opportunity to be proactive in changing the quality of life for animals in our community. It will allow us to offer some low-cost spay/neuter (services) to families that normally cannot afford it and to offer alternatives to simply turning in an animal to us, which will keep animals at home and in better conditions.



“This will also help to relieve some of the pressures on our local veterinarians that work with us doing our spay/neuters,” he added. “Not to mention the lifesaving flights, not only for us, but for some of the surrounding parishes.”



Brent Toellner Sr., director of national programs for Best Friends, explained the partnership further.



“Best Friends has set a goal of helping every shelter in the nation reach a 90% save rate benchmark by 2025,” he said. “Brandywine Valley SPCA has a proven track record of successful lifesaving programming and in helping others. In order to reach our goal, we want to continue to partner with great partner organizations like BVSPCA in order to provide help and support to shelters who need and want it. We are excited to partner with them in supporting these important changes at Tangipahoa Animal Services.”



The program’s first steps include embedding BVSPCA staff, completing an empty shelter on the Tangipahoa Animal Services property and increasing transports to relocate at-risk animals to areas where they’re highly adoptable.



“We’ve already moved three staff members to Louisiana for the year, helped finish an empty kennel building and will be flying 90 of their dogs to us,” Ms. Torelli said last week.



Subsequent steps include building an on-site spay/neuter clinic to manage the homeless pet population; implementing intake intervention programs to help families care for their pets, reunite lost pets and reduce intake; and building cat-lifesaving programs like TNR (trap-neuter-return).



The three BVSPCA employees moved to Louisiana in late December and are working alongside the Tangi staff. The roles include a program manager with extensive shelter-management experience, an intake intervention specialist and an animal-care expert.



Earlier this month, the team celebrated completion of the shelter building, which had been vacant due to lack of local funding to complete it. It will be used as a transport hub for Tangi and surrounding rural shelters. The BVSPCA funded sealing the floors and adding an HVAC system, and Best Friends donated nearly 100 kennels. The building went into use immediately, as the teams prepared for the first transport.



Over the weekend, the first transport left the Tangi transport hub. Approximately 90 dogs flew to New Castle on a flight funded by the American Society for Prevention to Cruelty to Animals and operated by Wings of Rescue, an expert in relocating shelter animals via air transport.



These dogs will be taken to BVSPCA campuses in Delaware and Pennsylvania to find families.



The ASPCA has generously committed to funding this Hammond/New Castle flight route biweekly through 2021, as part of the multiorganization collaboration. The BVSPCA has been part of the ASPCA’s national Relocation Program since 2017, saving nearly 5,000 dogs and cats together in that time. The ASPCA also funded the addition of a 17-kennel building to Brandywine’s Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown.



“The ASPCA is proud to be part of the collaborative effort to help move shelter pets from the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Services community to Brandywine Valley SPCA, where they will find loving homes more quickly,” said Karen Walsh, senior director of the ASPCA’s Relocation Program. “Brandywine Valley SPCA is a valued partner shelter in our Animal Relocation Program, and we’re thrilled to expand our work together to save more animals.”



The flights are operated by Wings of Rescue. The BVSPCA has partnered with WOR on more than 30 flights in four years. “It’s a privilege to partner with Brandywine Valley SPCA, the ASPCA, Best Friends and Tangipahoa Parish to not just transport pets — but through spay/neuter and education programs that will solve the pet-overpopulation problem in the parish,” said Ric Browde, president/CEO of Wings of Rescue.



On the medical side of the project, work has begun on the spay/neuter clinic building, which will be located on the Tangi shelter property, and the BVSPCA hired additional veterinary staff. The team has already begun increasing spay/neuter for shelter animals and family pets.



“Having the veterinary team on-site will also save animals formerly not medically treatable, while maintaining shelter animal health,” said Mr. Lamb.



The community can follow progress and support this yearlong collaboration at bvspca.org/tangi.