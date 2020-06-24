Magnolia shooting leaves one person injured

MAGNOLIA — A 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the stomach early Tuesday, Delaware State Police said.

According to state police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, troopers were dispatched to Lambert Drive in the Meadowbrook Acres neighborhood at approximately 2:39 a.m. An investigation determined that the male victim had arrived at his acquaintance’s residence and was proceeding to enter when shots were fired from outside, and he was subsequently struck.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital and treated, police said.

No suspect information was released Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Campbell at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.