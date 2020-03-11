Manufacturing Brunch & Legislative Conference



DOVER — The Delaware Manufacturing Association, Delaware Technical Community College and presenting sponsor, DEMEP, will present the 2020 Spring Legislative Brunch & Manufacturing Conference on March 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College – Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Del-One Conference Center, Dover.

The morning manufacturing conference, “The Future is Now: Enhancing the Delaware Gateway,” will feature remarks from Eric Casey, CEO of GT USA Wilmington. In September 2018, GT USA was granted exclusive rights for the next 50 years to operate and develop the Port of Wilmington. At that time, the Port was ranked 19th in the top 50 operating ports in the US. GT USA Wilmington’s planned improvements and investments, including the Edgemoor addition, project the Port will move up to the top six.

Mr. Casey’s presentation will share what these investments will look like and how these improvements will positively impact the state. Brunch will feature a keynote address from Gov. John Carney and a discussion on the State Chamber’s policy priorities to improve Delaware’s economic climate and encourage manufacturers to both relocate and grow in our state. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will be in attendance to provide a federal perspective on workforce development and manufacturing. A full agenda and registration can be found at https://web.dscc.com/events/Spring-Legislative-Brunch-Manufacturing-Conference-2459/details.