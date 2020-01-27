Mispillion Art League offers workshop with artist

MILFORD — On Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm., Manchester, England artist Pat Southern-Pearce will teach “A Sense of Place and a Story Told” at the Mispillion Art League in Milford, Delaware.

Born and raised in the North of England and trained as a painter, Pat is known for her calligraphic works on toned paper, her skies, her sense of place, and for sketching in carparks. Alongside her work with sketchers and schools in the UK, she travels the world teaching workshops and has tutored at Manchester, Chicago, and Amsterdam Symposiums. She displayed sketches at exhibitions in Venice in 2017 and 2018 and before that, in Moscow.

This workshop is a gradual build-up of skills, storytelling, recording color, atmosphere, and text. Participants will develop skills gradually, collect details in flexible thumbnails, and work on quality of line, expressive skies, adding glow (and a sense of distance), negative space, less is more, and sketching like a painter.

For further information or to register, visit https://www.mispillionarts.org/event/urban-sketch-workshop-a-sense-of-place-and-a-story-told/

