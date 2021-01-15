MLK events, though virtual, revolve around service, nonviolence

Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen will be part of the Inner City Cultural League’s annual Martin Luther King National Holiday Program on Monday. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Like so many aspects of life, many Martin Luther King Jr. Day services, events and celebrations will be hosted virtually this year.



In these uncertain times of civil unrest and violence during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. King’s impact will be felt nonetheless.



The annual Martin Luther King National Holiday Program typically hosted in person at Delaware State University is now set for broadcast on the Inner City Cultural League of Dover’s Facebook page (facebook.com/icclsankofa) and on YouTube (ICCL Sankofa). The event will be live Monday, beginning at noon.



During the ICCL event, the Rev. Dr. John G. Moore Sr. is scheduled to present his annual portrayal of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, with DSU President Dr. Tony Allen, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Del., Gov. John Carney and Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen set to provide remarks.



Dr. Allen, who was unavailable for an interview Friday, said in an email: “I do not know what Dr. King would have done or said in this moment, but we all know that the core of Dr. King’s agenda has always revolved around service, love, and non-violence. Contrary to the cursory reviews of his life, these attributes are not soft or without real physical peril. They are, in fact, the critical component to the pursuit of justice for all.



“In truth, Dr. King was a radical for social justice, a harsh critic of the structural inequities of modern economics, and a tireless crusader for real change, not the phony peace of meaningless accommodation. At Delaware State University, we have always asked our community to celebrate and continue Dr. King’s work through remembrance, reflection, prayer, and service. Those continue to be the watchwords of a meaningful life and the foundations of a just society.”



Dr. Moore, also a motivational speaker, said his other recent presentations conducted virtually have received “good reviews.” He recently spoke remotely to an audience of more than 3,000 children and said he engaged in a vigorous question-and-answer session afterward.



The 38th annual Zeta Rho Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s prayer breakfast saluting the life and legacy of Dr. King (who was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha) has drawn an in-person audience of 700 to 800 in past years, and organizers hope that similar numbers will take part Monday from 10-11:30 a.m., only in a virtual fashion.



“We’ve gotten a pretty good response to the new format,” Zeta Rho Lambda Treasurer and past President Jeff Fleming said.



“We haven’t delved into the virtual realm before. It’s our first foray and a work in progress,” he said. “We’re meeting on it every day and working to make sure we can provide this community service.”



Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. surgeon general of the Army, will provide remarks at the event, along with Dr. Moore.



Mayor Christiansen will offer live remarks, and Mr. Fleming said Gov. Carney and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., are scheduled to provide video messages.



Mr. Fleming is buying into the program’s theme, “Remember, Celebrate, Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!”



“Hearing that inspires me (to) rise to the occasion to provide assistance to the community,” he said.



Also Monday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee — of which Dr. Allen is the CEO — will host the “United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service” event.



To mark the holiday, as well as the upcoming inauguration, volunteers around the country will come together to unite and serve at a time when many are struggling due to the pandemic. The day will conclude with an hourlong celebration, featuring a variety of entertainers, speakers and stories celebrating the work of Dr. King, as well as the Biden-Harris administration’s dedication to service.



The event will be livestreamed at bideninaugural.org and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.