Oasis Senior Advisors Del. distributes face shields

WILMINGTON — Plastic face shields were distributed to hospitals and nursing facilities across Delaware following the collaboration between Oasis Senior Center and Digital Color Concepts.

The organization’s mission took it in a new direction and connected with Digital Color Concepts. Soon thousands of face shields were being produced for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities that partner with Oasis Senior Advisors.

Digital Color Concepts temporarily transformed their printing business in order to make face shields. They provide the production and Oasis Senior Advisors Delaware distributes them to partners across Delaware.

To date, the printing facility has distributed hundreds of face shields to Oasis Senior Advisors Delaware who donated them to Delaware hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

Learn more about Oasis Senior Advisors and their locations throughout the United States at https://www.oasissenioradvisors.com/delaware/.