Peace Pole dedication Oct. 25 at Concord church

CONCORD — The effort to promote peace throughout Sussex County continues to spread its wings.



The latest of five Peace Poles will be dedicated at Mount Calvary AME Church in the Concord area of Seaford on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.

The Rev. Idola Batson of Mount Calvary AME Church in Concord, with the Peace Pole in Georgetown. The church will erect its own pole Oct. 25. (Submitted photo)

The Rev. Idola Batson invites everyone to attend the event, to be held immediately after the “Parking Lot Praise” worship service, which begins at 10.



Daniel Hopkins will offer a special song of peace, and Francene Joseph will read a peace poem.



The Rev. Batson will officially accept the Peace Pole, while Emma Trammell will deliver a special message.



Those attending are asked to follow state of emergency coronavirus protocols by wearing face masks and social distancing.



Mt. Calvary AME Church is located at 25206 School Road, just off Del. 20, east of Seaford.



This is the fifth Peace Pole planted in Sussex County by Mac Goekler, a member of the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware and a longtime peace activist.



The other four pole locations are at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes, Universal Unitarian Church, near Lewes, and Camp Rehoboth.



Mr. Goekler’s vision is a vast field of Peace Poles all over Sussex County to remind people to envision and work for peace and justice.



Each pole bears the words, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” printed on its sides in four different languages: English, Spanish, Urdu and Haitian Creole.



The Mount Calvary Peace Pole dedication caps Peace Week Delaware 2020, which took place virtually Oct. 3-11.



Peace Week 2020 was the fifth annual in a statewide series of events and actions raising awareness and hope for peace in our community, nation and world.



While Peace Week Sussex County had an in-person Peace March in Georgetown earlier this month, its rally was rained out.



However, recordings of the messages from some of the speakers, as well as from “Belief As it Relates to Action For Peace,” a multifaith panel of local clergy, are available on the Peace Week Sussex County Facebook page.

In addition, entries for the virtual photography exhibit, “Generations for Racial Justice,” are being accepted through Oct. 23 and will be displayed online Nov. 15-30.



More information is available at prezi.com/view/OrUpZ1p5ehQw5pWHu0pM or peaceweekdelaware.org.



To learn more, visit the Peace Week Sussex County Facebook page or email peaceweeksussex@gmail.com.