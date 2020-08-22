Rabbi Bernstein joins Seaside Jewish Community

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rabbi Kevin Bernstein has joined Seaside Jewish Community as its interim religious leader.

Over the next year, he will work part time with Seaside, to assist the congregation in seeking and hiring a “settled” religious leader in 2021.

Kevin Bernstein

Rabbi Bernstein is a graduate of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College with special training in being an interim religious leader. The goal of that position is to assist the congregation in determining requirements for a future religious leader.

“We are extremely fortunate that Rabbi Bernstein has joined our synagogue,” said Seaside President Marsha Davis. “We look forward to him leading our religious studies. We also know that he will help us find a permanent rabbi to meet the needs of our growing community.”

His first career was as a veterinarian. He attended veterinary school at Purdue University and holds a Bachelor of Science in animal science and a Master of Science in immunology and virology, both from the University of Maryland.

He worked as a small-animal clinician for several years and as a vaccine research scientist in Israel and for Intervet America Inc. in Millsboro. During that time, he and his family lived in Lewes.

In 1993, Rabbi Bernstein and his wife, Rebecca Meyer, fulfilled a dream that they shared, having both grown up in the Habonim Zionist youth movement, and made aliya by moving to Israel. They lived for two years on Kibbutz Shefayim and then four years in Kfar Saba. It was during this time, and due to a close association with Hod Ve Hadar, a Conservative synagogue in Kfar Saba, that Rabbi Bernstein was inspired to change careers upon their return to the United States.

They relocated to the Philadelphia area, where he attended and graduated from the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College. He became a rabbi in 2007.

Since graduation, he served several congregations as interim or sabbatical rabbi and consulted for the Mandel Center for Jewish Education of the JCC Association of North America and for Moving Traditions. He has served as the director of education for the Germantown Jewish Centre and the Beth David Reform Congregation and as school rabbi for Robert Saligman Middle School and Perelman Jewish Day School.

Established in 1997 by a handful of people, the Seaside Jewish Community has grown to a membership of more than 400 families. It is an unaffiliated, egalitarian and inclusive community that embraces all levels of observance and promotes a sense of extended family among members.

For more information, visit seasidejewishcommunity.com.